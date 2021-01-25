The climatic norm was exceeded by 9.1°C.

For the first time in 141 years, the average daily air temperature in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv reached +4.4°C (39.92 degrees Fahrenheit) on January 24, 2021, which was 0.6°C up against a record high temperature registered on January 24, 1971.

That is according to the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Boris Sreznevsky.

"The climatic norm (in 1991-2020) was exceeded by 9.1°C, which corresponds to the weather in early November," the Observatory's press service said on January 25.

The maximum temperature in the capital city rose to +8.6°C (47.48 degrees Fahrenheit), thus surpassing the previous record for this day in 1899 by 0.2°C.

