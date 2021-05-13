Obscenities, pentagrams, phrases that incite religious hatred and other inscriptions have appeared on the walls.

The walls of an underground passage on Kyiv's European Square, which were previously turned into an art object dedicated to political prisoners in occupied Crimea, have been vandalized.

That's according to the Kyivavtodor Municipal Corporation's press service.

"Municipal workers revealed the act of vandalism while cleaning the underground passage in the morning. They have already contacted the police," the press service said.

Art object dedicated to Crimean political prisoners

The Underground Despair art object was created by Georgian artist David Kukhalashvili.

Prison cell doors were painted on the walls, which symbolize the fate of the Crimean political prisoners.

Kyiv City State Administration reiterated 98 Crimea residents had been illegally imprisoned in occupied Crimea for their active civil position or religious beliefs.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila