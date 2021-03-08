This year, activists seek to draw attention to the deteriorating situation of women's rights amid the pandemic.

Women's March has been held in the center of Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

This year, the event is held under the slogan: "The pandemic has a woman's face," an UNIAN correspondent reports.

The main demand of the march's participants is the ratification of the Istanbul Convention, the main purpose of which is to prevent violence against women and protect victims of domestic violence.

In addition, the activists demand that social guarantees for women who have lost their jobs not be narrowed; women's access be ensured to all medical and preventive services; state shelters be opened in different regions for women who are subjected to domestic violence; and social assistance be increased for mothers raising children; and support be enhanced for children with disabilities.

They also demand a fair investigation of cases of violence by far-right organizations and that safe working conditions be created for women employed in areas with a high risk of COVID-19 infection.

Several thousand participants kicked off the march from Mykhailivska Square, to Maidan Nezalezhnosti, and then to the Podil district.

At the same time, a rival action took place in Mykhailivska Square in opposition to abortion and ratification of the Istanbul Convention. The event was organized by the far-right Tradition and Order NGO.

