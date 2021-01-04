The minimum temperature did not fall below +4.4°C on the first day of 2021.

Three daily air temperature marks broke records in Kyiv on January 1, 2021.

The minimum did not drop below +4.4°C, which was 2.1°C up from the temperature reported on January 1, 1936, according to data of the Central Geophysical Observatory.

At the same time, the average daily temperature climbed to +5.9°C, which was also 1.8°C up from record average daily temperatures in 1902 and 2007, while the maximum rose to +8.5°C, surpassing by 1.1°C the previous record value posted in 1973.

Read alsoKyiv records warmest day in Dec over 140 yearsFor the first time in 140 years, the average daily air temperature was registered in Kyiv on December 31, that's +7.4°C, which was 1.7°C up on a record high temperature observed on December 31, 1925.

The climatic norm was exceeded by 10.2°С, which corresponds to the weather observed in mid-October.

Temperature maximum in the afternoon rose to +8.4°C, thus surpassing by 0.2°C the previous record for this day set in 1925.

Author: UNIAN