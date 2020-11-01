The highest number of new COVID-19 patients was registered in Dniprovsky district.

As many as 689 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the city of Kyiv in the past day as of November 1.

Of them, there were 49 children – 20 girls aged 1 month to 16 years old and 29 boys aged 3 months to 17 years old, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

Of the new patients, 59 people were hospitalized, others are self-isolating under medical supervision.

The new cases included 25 healthcare workers.

Twelve people died of COVID-19 in the past day.

According to him, the total death toll in the city since the start of the epidemic has reached 778 Kyiv residents. Today, there are already 38,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

Most cases of the disease over the past day were registered in Dniprovsky district (122),Solomyansky district (117), and Holosiyivsky district (88).

In total, 12,912 residents of Kyiv, including 50 people in the past day, have recovered.

Author: UNIAN