Fifteen people died in the past 24 hours.

Almost a thousand new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kyiv in the past day as of November 8.

"In the past day, 943 more patients were confirmed in Kyiv," Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Sunday, November 8.

"Fifteen people have died," he added.

According to him, 526 women, 371 men, 46 children contracted the coronavirus in the past day.

Ninety-seven were hospitalized, others are being treated in self-isolation.

According to Klitschko, most new cases were registered in Shevchenkivsky district (158), Desniansky district (128), and Dniprovsky district (111).

Thus, to date, there are already 44,172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the capital city, the total death toll is 867, while 16,497 have recovered.

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Statistics as of November 8

During the day on October 7, some 9,397 new cases of the coronavirus were recorded in Ukraine; 138 patients died.

Over the past day, 1,157 people were hospitalized, 2,637 recovered.

Since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in Ukraine, 460,331 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, 206,866 people have recovered. The overall death toll is 8,450 patients.

Author: UNIAN