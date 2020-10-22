Anti-epidemic measures are taken at the national and municipal levels.

A local expert forecasts Kyiv will be the last city in Ukraine to see the end of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic because it is a first-tier city.

This was announced by Oleh Ruban, head of the Kyiv office of the State Food and Consumer Service, the RBC Ukraine news agency reported.

Read alsoDaily COVID-19 spike in Ukraine hits new high with over 7,000 cases on Oct 22

"The city of Kyiv will be the leader and will be the last to emerge from the epidemic. The work continues at the national and municipal levels," he said.

In Kyiv, there are many organized collectives, crossroads of transport networks, he said.

Coronavirus in Kyiv: Statistics

As of October 21, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyiv totaled 31,869.

The total death toll was 627 Kyiv residents. As many as 11,115 residents of Kyiv have already recovered.

In the past 24 hours as of October 21, some 559 new coronavirus patients were registered in Kyiv, 23 people died from COVID-19.

Author: UNIAN