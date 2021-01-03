This includes 11 children and 50 medical workers.

Another 370 Kyiv residents contracted COVID-19 over the past day, while 21 died from complications.

That's according to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko who took to his Telegram channel to deliver an update.

"Another 370 patients with coronavirus were confirmed in the capital over the past day. Twenty-one people have died. In total, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,963 people in Kyiv. There are already 11,319 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyiv," he said.

According to Klitschko, over the past day, 11 children and 50 medical workers contracted COVID-19, 46 patients were hospitalized, and 181 people recovered.

In total, 40,234 Kyiv residents have already tackled the coronavirus.

Most cases over the past day were detected in Darnytsky (110), Dniprovsky (52) and Desniansky (46) districts.

Author: UNIAN