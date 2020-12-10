The overall number of confirmed cases in the city is 86,437.

A total of 1,899 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city of Kyiv in the past 24 hours as of December 10, 2020, which was 171 cases up from 1,728 registered on December 9, 2020.

The overall number of confirmed cases in the city grew to 86,437 as of December 10, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 26,847 patients, including 444 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoPM Shmyhal voices disappointing "coronavirus" forecast for JanuaryThe death toll has hit 1,525 with 27 fatalities recorded in the past day.

In total, 46,211 new confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv region with 714 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 18,270 people have recovered (794 in the past day), while 789 people have died (+nine fatalities).

Author: UNIAN