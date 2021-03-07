Сontrol over economic entities in all business areas is strengthening.

Head of the Ukrainian State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service's Main Department in the city of Kyiv Oleh Ruban says the capital city of Kyiv will remain in the orange quarantine zone for the next two months.

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports over 400 new COVID-19 cases, 14 fatalitiesA week ago, the capital city was expected to be included in the orange zone, he said on the air of TV Channel Ukraine 24 on March 7.

"This situation is predictable. We were waiting for it a week ago. We'll observe the orange zone in Kyiv for the next two months. This situation is completely normal for the capital's residents and visitors. Control over economic entities in all business areas, including entertainment centers, fitness clubs, and universities is strengthening," he said.

Quarantine in Ukraine

On February 17, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine's government, extended the coronavirus-related quarantine until April 30, 2021.

According to the Cabinet's resolution, to ensure a single civil protection system nationwide, the state of emergency will be extended until the said date, while the green, yellow, orange, or red levels of epidemic risks will be established across the country or in separate regions. As of March 1, Kyiv was in the yellow zone.

On March 6, the Health Ministry published an updated list of epidemic danger zones. The capital city of Kyiv will become part of the orange quarantine zone from March 8.

Reporting by UNIAN