They will cease their work pending additional anti-epidemic curbs.

All festive locations will be shut down in the capital city of Kyiv, as well as throughout the country, from 00:00 on January 8 to 00:00 on January 25 amid a lockdown introduced by the government.

That's according to the Kyiv City State Administration.

"Festive locations in the capital city stop their work for the duration of additional anti-epidemic curbs. In particular, festive concerts, fairs, including food fairs, attractions, skating rinks, etc., should be suspended," as reported by KCSA press service.

Lockdown in Ukraine

The Ukrainian government at an extraordinary meeting on December 9 adopted a decision to put Ukraine on lockdown for the period from January 8 to January 24, 2021.

Read alsoCabinet extends list of goods allowed for sale amid upcoming lockdownRestrictions will be imposed on arts and showbusiness events (concerts, performances, exhibitions, as well as on cinemas); entertainment establishments (discos and nightclubs, including a ban on the rent of premises for any corporate events); educational institutions (schools and universities), except for kindergartens; accommodation facilities, except for hotels and rehabilitation centers.

The ban is also imposed on the work of gyms, fitness centers, swimming pools (except in outdoor settings and for professional teams), while holding professional sports events is allowed with empty stands.

Catering establishments will be allowed to pursue with takeaway or delivery only, while beauty salons will be obliged to receive clients by appointment without making them wait in lines indoors.

State and municipal institutions will switch to work from home.

Christmas fairs will be prohibited after January 8.

Author: UNIAN