Ukraine said 1,422 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the capital city of Kyiv in the past 24 hours as of November 24, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise, against 1,212 cases reported as of November 23, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases in the city grew to 61,640 as of November 24, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 21,091 patients, including 347 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 1,173 with 31 fatalities recorded in the past day.

In total, 32,301 new confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv region with 1,089 cases reported in the past 24 hours, a record number since the start of the epidemic.

At the same time, 11,389 people have recovered (171 in the past day), while 629 people have died (+three fatalities).

Author: UNIAN