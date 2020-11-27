The total number of confirmed cases in the city grew to 65,539.

Ukraine said 1,520 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the capital city of Kyiv in the past 24 hours as of November 27, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise, against 1,399 cases reported as of November 26, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases in the city grew to 65,539 as of November 27, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 22,317 patients, including 375 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 1,253 with 26 fatalities recorded in the past day.

In total, 35,235 new confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv region with 994 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 12,096 people have recovered (243 in the past day), while 667 people have died (+15 fatalities).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 16,218 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across country in the past day, November 27, which marks a steady trend toward a higher pace of coronavirus spread.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 693,407.

As many as 326,238 patients, including 8,843 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 11,909 with 192 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Author: UNIAN