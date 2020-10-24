The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 33,695.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 560 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 560 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 23 healthcare workers. There were 18 fatalities," Klitschko said on Telegram on October 24.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 33,695."

According to the city mayor, 315 women aged 18 to 87 and 198 men aged 18 to 84 are among those infected.

Read alsoHealth minister: Over 19,700 children, 20,800 healthcare workers contract COVID-19Twenty-one girls (from two to 16 years old) and 26 boys (from 11 months to 17 years old) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Klitschko said 47 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 197 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 11,686 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (101), Solomyansky district (71), and Obolonsky district (64).

The total death toll in the city is 674 cases.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

On October 15, Ukraine redrew the map of COVID-19 quarantine zones and new epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, October 19.

Author: UNIAN