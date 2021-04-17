The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 184,412.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,112 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,112 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 51 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on April 17.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 184,412."

According to the city mayor, 654 women aged 18 to 94 and 421 men aged 18 to 89 are among those infected.

Klitschko said 142 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 409 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 533 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 114,929 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (201), Dniprovsky district (181), and Desniansky district (172).

The death toll in the city stands at 4,172.

Ukraine said 14,984 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 17, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,936,228.

