The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 102,282.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 1,159 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 22, 2020.

"In the past day, another 1,159 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 36 healthcare workers. There were 26 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Tuesday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 102,282."

According to the city mayor, 644 women aged 18 to 88 and 424 men aged 18 to 90 are among those infected.

The new cases include 39 girls aged five months to 17 years and 52 boys aged two months to 16 years.

Klitschko said 121 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

Klitschko said 121 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 1,242 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 33,981 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (232), Dniprovsky district (201), and Solomyansky district (140).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,749.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 8,513 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 22, 2020, while 600,288 patients had beaten the disease since the start of the epidemic.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 979,506.

