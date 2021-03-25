The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 156,603.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,267 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,267 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 35 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 25.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 156,603."

According to the city mayor, 726 women aged 18 to 95 and 475 men aged 18 to 91 are among those infected.

The new cases include 32 girls aged one to 17 years and 34 boys aged one week to 17 years.

Klitschko said 144 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 600 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 103,722 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (259), Dniprovsky district (165), and Desniansky district (160).

The death toll in the city stands at 3,198.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 16,669 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 25, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,596,575.

