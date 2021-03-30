The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 161,191.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,422 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,422 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 33 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 30.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 161,191."

According to the city mayor, 830 women aged 18 to 88 and 523 men aged 19 to 89 are among those infected.

The new cases include 37 girls aged one to 17 years and 32 boys aged nine months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 165 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 540 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 461 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 105,579 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (316), Dniprovsky district (282), and Darnytsky district (179).

The death toll in the city stands at 3,367.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 10,533 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 30, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,662,942.

Reporting by UNIAN