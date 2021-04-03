The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 166,658.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 2,053 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of April 3, 2021, the highest daily rise ever reported.

"In the past day, another 2,053 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 50 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on April 3.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 166,658."

According to the city mayor, 1,069 women aged 18 to 99 and 841 men aged 18 to 88 are among those infected.

Klitschko said 240 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 394 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 696 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 107,484 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (812), Desniansky district (384), and Holosiyivsky district (195).

The death toll in the city stands at 3,545.

Ukraine said 20,341 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 3, 2021, marking yet another highest daily rise, against 19,893 cases registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,731,971.

