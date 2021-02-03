The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 129,164.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 330 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 330 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 15 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on February 3.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 129, 164."

According to the city mayor, 178 women and 139 men aged 18 to 89 are among those infected.

Read alsoUkraine may adjust COVID-19 vaccination plan – health ministerThe new cases include six girls and seven boys aged two to 16 years.

Klitschko said 32 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 2,370 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 73,515 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (73), Dniprovsky district (70), and Desniansky district (67).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,392.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

As many as 3,285 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours as of February 3, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,227,164.

Author: UNIAN