The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 138,483.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 463 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 463 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 10 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 2.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 138,483."

According to the city mayor, 260 women aged 18 to 85 and 182 men aged 18 to 84 are among those infected.

Read alsoOnline registration for COVID-19 vaccination kicks off on March 1The new cases include 13 girls aged one to 17 years and eight boys aged one month to 14 years.

Klitschko said 69 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 746 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 94,596 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (85), Darnytsky district (77), and Dniprovsky district (72).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,672.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 5,336 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 2, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,357,470.

Reporting by UNIAN