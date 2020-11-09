The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 44,920.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 748 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 748 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 34 healthcare workers. There were five fatalities," Klitschko said on Telegram on November 9.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 44,920."

According to the city mayor, 401 women aged 18 to 92 and 278 men aged 18 to 87 are among those infected.

Thirty-four girls (from eight months to 17 years old) and 35 boys (from one to 17 years old) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Klitschko said 76 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 170 people had recovered in the past day.

Read alsoRevised quarantine zoning enforced in Ukraine Nov 9: No green or yellow zones leftIn total, 16,667 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (130), Darnytsky district (109), and Obolonsky district (107).

The death toll in the city stands at 872.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Over 8,600 new active cases reported as of Nov 9On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown just yet.

Ukraine's updated epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, November 9.

Author: UNIAN