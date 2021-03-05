The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 140,916.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 910 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 910 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 17 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 5.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 140,916."

According to the city mayor, 495 women aged 18 to 99 and 365 men aged 19 to 87 are among those infected.

Read alsoLocal official explains surge in COVID-19 cases in KyivThe new cases include 15 girls aged five months to 16 years and 35 boys aged two to 17 years.

Klitschko said 120 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 454 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 96,149 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (162), Darnytsky district (156), and Podilsky district (95).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,735.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 10,155 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 5, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,384,917.

Reporting by UNIAN