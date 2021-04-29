The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 194,630.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 940 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 940 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 30 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on April 29.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 194,630."

According to the city mayor, 548 women aged 18 to 92 and 355 men aged 18 to 94 are among those infected.

Read alsoLockdown canceled in Kyiv – Mayor KlitschkoThe new cases include 22 girls aged 25 days to 17 years and 15 boys aged seven months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 86 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 255 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 784 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 122,831 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (180), Solomyansky district (154), and Shevchenkivsky district (142).

The death toll in the city stands at 4,567.

Ukraine reported a sharp increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 29, 2021, that is, 11,627 against 9,590 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 2,059,465.

