Some 1,002 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city of Kyiv in the past 24 hours as of November 6, 2020, the highest daily rise ever reported, as it grew by 19 cases from 983 registered on November 5, 2020.

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 42,375, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

In total, 15,218 Kyiv residents have already recovered, including 1,449 recoveries in the past day.

The death toll in the city stands at 841. There were 14 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

Some 18,763 COVID-19 cases (+434 cases in the past day) have been confirmed in Kyiv region since the start of the epidemic. At the same time, 8,608 people (+226) have recovered, while 454 patients (+10) have died.

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 9,721 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 6, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 440,188 as of November 6, 2020.

As many as 195,544 patients, including 10,762 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 8,125 with 201 fatalities recorded in the past day.

The government reported 236,519 active cases as of November 6. In total, there have been 517,028 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

In total, 3,521,175 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been carried out since the outbreak.

Author: UNIAN