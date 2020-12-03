The total number of confirmed cases in the city grew to 75,376.

Some 1,364 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city of Kyiv in the past 24 hours as of December 3, 2020, which was 371 cases down from 1,735 registered on December 2, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases in the city grew to 75,376 as of December 3, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 24,275 patients, including 512 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 1,369 with 30 fatalities recorded in the past day.

In total, 40,427 new confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv region with 924 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 13,898 people have recovered (658 in the past day), while 719 people have died (+16 fatalities).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 14,496 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 3, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 772,760.

As many as 384,426 patients, including 15,372 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 12,960 with 243 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Author: UNIAN