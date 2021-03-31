The issue is likely to be considered in Parliament April 6.

Quarantine measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Kyiv may become even tougher, a source in the Ministry of Internal Affairs has told a Ukrainian newspaper.

The Verkhovna Rada on April 6 may consider the issue of introducing a curfew in the capital, banning residents from the streets after 22:00, Segodnya reported.

The source says the move is highly likely to pass Parliament given the latest "critical" coronavirus stats.

Read also Kyiv Mayor Klitschko announces lockdown from April 5 Lockdown in Kyiv

From April 5, strict quarantine restrictions will be imposed in Kyiv over the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Starting next week, all public transport in Kyiv, including subway, will only carry passengers holding special passes mainly issued to the staff of critical infrastructure facilities.

All kindergartens and schools have also been ordered to close down.

Food fairs have been temporarily suspended from April 1. At the same time, catering establishments will be allowed to work in take-away and delivery modes (the rule has already been in place since March 20).

Municipal authorities have appealed to businesses and institutions to allow employees to switch for remote work.

Reporting by UNIAN