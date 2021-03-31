Photo from UNIAN
Quarantine measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Kyiv may become even tougher, a source in the Ministry of Internal Affairs has told a Ukrainian newspaper.
The Verkhovna Rada on April 6 may consider the issue of introducing a curfew in the capital, banning residents from the streets after 22:00, Segodnya reported.
The source says the move is highly likely to pass Parliament given the latest "critical" coronavirus stats.
Read alsoKyiv Mayor Klitschko announces lockdown from April 5Lockdown in Kyiv
- From April 5, strict quarantine restrictions will be imposed in Kyiv over the rapid spread of coronavirus.
- Starting next week, all public transport in Kyiv, including subway, will only carry passengers holding special passes mainly issued to the staff of critical infrastructure facilities.
- All kindergartens and schools have also been ordered to close down.
- Food fairs have been temporarily suspended from April 1. At the same time, catering establishments will be allowed to work in take-away and delivery modes (the rule has already been in place since March 20).
- Municipal authorities have appealed to businesses and institutions to allow employees to switch for remote work.