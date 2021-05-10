The new cases included 55 women, 40 men, and six children.

Kyiv confirmed 101 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko on Telegram on May 10, 2021.

The highest number of the cases was reported in Solomyansky district (41), Svyatoshynsky (14), and Darnytsky district (12).

On May 9, eight people died from coronavirus-related complications in Kyiv, 14 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. There were 98 cases with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, Kyiv has reported 199,077 coronavirus cases, 128,157 recoveries, and 4,826 deaths.

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Update on May 9

In the past day, 2,817 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine. They included 159 children. Thirty-one healthcare workers tested positive for the coronavirus on that day.

The largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (449), the Ukraine-controlled part of Donetsk region (243), Lviv region (217), Kyiv region (184), and Kharkiv region (175).

Since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in Ukraine, 2,122,327 Ukrainians have been infected with the coronavirus, 1,768,753 have recovered, and 46,512 have died.

