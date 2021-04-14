The COVID-19 situation in the capital city has not improved significantly.

The local environmental safety and emergencies commission on Wednesday, April 14, extended the ongoing lockdown in the capital city of Kyiv until April 30, 2021.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko during an online briefing, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 47 fatalities"Since the epidemic situation in the capital has not significantly been improving, the city's emergency commission decided this morning to extend the tough restrictions in our city for two weeks – that is, until April 30," he said.

Klitschko says it is necessary as the healthcare system will not cope with the number of patients, and the death toll will be growing.

"Until April 30, the previously introduced restrictions will be in effect in the city. All schools and kindergartens remain closed, all public transport – ground and underground one – will work exclusively [for passengers] with [special] passes. Catering establishments will work only for take-out and delivery. Food fairs will not work," he stressed.

Previous developments in Kyiv

On April 5, 2021, Kyiv re-introduced a lockdown over the worsened epidemiological situation. Public transport works exclusively for the transportation of workers of critical infrastructure enterprises who should have special passes.

The lockdown was initially to last until April 16, 2021.

The subway schedule has been adjusted over the lockdown.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko did not rule the ongoing lockdown in Kyiv might be extended until May 10.

On April 13, the city extended a ban on holding fairs amid the lockdown.

Outdoor catering facilities could be installed from April 15.

Restrictions amid lockdown in Kyiv since March 20:

Cultural institutions (cinemas, theaters, museums, concert venues) are shut down;

Shopping malls are closed, except for smaller retail outlets that are housed in the malls, i.e. grocery stores, pharmacies, pet stores, stores selling hygiene products and household chemicals;

Religious services are not held if the area per person is smaller than 10 m2; and

Mass events (entertainment, sports, cultural ones, advertising, etc.) are banned.

Additionally, since April 5, only passengers with special passes could use public transport, while kindergartens and primary school have been shut down.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila