Head of the Ukrainian State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service's Main Department in the city of Kyiv Oleh Ruban says the capital city may step up the coronavirus-related quarantine from April 2.

"Today the situation in the city of Kyiv is really critical. If the National Academy of Medical Sciences does not provide 500 beds as was discussed at all levels, unfortunately, we will have to toughen quarantine measures at all levels, starting from the closure of kindergartens, the suspension of primary schools and public transport. This issue is being resolved at the government level today," he told Ukraina 24 TV channel.

Ruban added the hospitals in Kyiv were filled with COVID-19 patients by 90-95%.

According to him, 85% of employed groups who were asked to stay at home also continue to go to work and do not comply with safety rules indoors – banks, offices.

"Twenty mobile groups work in Kyiv every day, over 2,000 entities are monitored and more than 100-150 penalties are drawn up by the National Police, the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service, municipal security," Ruban added.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 11,226 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 31, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,674,168. As many as 1,313,481 patients have recovered. The death toll has hit 32,825.

The city of Kyiv was included in the red quarantine zone on March 23, 2021.

On March 29, 2021, First Deputy Chairman of Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk said Kyiv might suspend the work of primary schools, kindergartens and public transport over the critical situation with COVID-19.

Reporting by UNIAN