The restrictions will be in force until April 16.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has announced a lockdown in the capital city from April 5 over the spread of COVID-19.

Starting next week, public transport, including the subway, will operate only for employees of critical infrastructure enterprises and they will use special passes, he wrote on Facebook on March 31.

All kindergartens and schools will be closed.

Read alsoHealth minister predicts surge in COVID-19 cases within next two weeksFood fairs will be temporarily suspended from April 1. At the same time, catering establishments will work only in takeout or delivery mode.

The city authorities are urging the management of institutions and enterprises to organize their staff's remote work.

"I urge law enforcers to monitor how institutions and citizens observe the anti-epidemic rules. I hope this will help us flatten the curve of the rapid spread of the virus. And prevent tragic consequences," Klitschko said.

Ukraine said 11,226 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 31, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,674,168. As many as 1,313,481 patients have recovered. The death toll has hit 32,825.

The city of Kyiv was included in the red quarantine zone on March 23, 2021.

On March 29, 2021, First Deputy Chairman of Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk said Kyiv might suspend the work of primary schools, kindergartens and public transport over the critical situation with COVID-19.

