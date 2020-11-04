Mayor Klitschko recovers from COVID-19

Klitschko has updated on his condition.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko says he has recovered from COVID-19. He announced this during an online briefing on November 4. "I am glad to return to active work. My coronavirus test is negative. And I feel good," he said. Read alsoKyiv mayor reports over 800 new COVID-19 cases Nov 4 in new daily high Klitschko's illness: Background On October 24, Klitschko wrote on Telegram he had contracted the coronavirus. According to him, he felt good, but was forced to self-isolate and work from home.

On October 25, he said he had no symptoms of coronavirus disease, so he would go for a second test.

On October 28, Klitschko received positive results of the repeat test for COVID-19 and said he had lost his senses of smell. Author: UNIAN

