The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 116,813.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 344 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of January 9, 2021.

"In the past day, another 344 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 17 healthcare workers. There were 15 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Saturday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 116,813."

According to the city mayor, 188 women aged 18 to 81 and 142 men aged 18 to 82 are among those infected.

The new cases include five girls aged one month to 17 years and nine boys aged 15 days to 17 years.

Klitschko said 23 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

There were 448 recoveries in the past day, he added.

In total, 42,784 Kyiv residents have already recovered.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (120), Pechersky district (46), and Dniprovsky district (36).

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine saw a drop in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, as 4,846 new coronavirus patients were confirmed in the past 24 hours as of January 9, 2021.

In particular, 2,411 new patients were hospitalized; while 7,961 people recovered. The death toll in the past 24 hours was 80 victims.

