The death toll in the city stands at 5,070.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 384 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 384 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 15 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Facebook on May 28.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 205,901."

According to the city mayor, 218 women aged 18 to 94 and 148 men aged 18 to 86 are among those infected.

The new cases include nine girls aged eight months to 17 years and nine boys aged one to 15 years.

Klitschko said 62 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 87 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 4,180 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 161,908 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Sviatoshynsky district (87), Solomyansky district (82), as well as Holosiyivsky district (74).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine health authorities said 3,306 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 28, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,196,673.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila