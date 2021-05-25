The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 204,678.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 402 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 402 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 12 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Facebook on May 25.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 204,678."

According to the city mayor, 228 women aged 20 to 86 and 157 men aged 32 to 82 are among those infected.

The new cases include seven girls aged two to 17 years and 10 boys aged nine months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 63 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 103 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 3,264 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 150,195 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Solomyansky district (103), Sviatoshynsky district (88), as well as Holosiyivsky district (49).

The death toll in the city stands at 5,035.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine health authorities said 2,608 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 25, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,186,463.

