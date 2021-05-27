The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 205,517.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 454 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 454 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 11 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Facebook on May 27.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 205,517."

According to the city mayor, 276 women aged 19 to 87 and 155 men aged 18 to 84 are among those infected.

Klitschko said 33 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 99 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 3,196 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 157,728 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Solomyansky district (130), Sviatoshynsky district (91), as well as Holosiyivsky district (81).

The death toll in the city stands at 5,055.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine health authorities said 3,509 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 27, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,193,367.

