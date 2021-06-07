The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 209,125.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 87 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 87 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were four fatalities," Klitschko reported via Facebook on June 7.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 209,125."

According to the city mayor, 46 women aged 19 to 92 and 37 men aged 20 to 75 are among those infected.

Klitschko said 12 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 42 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 231 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 185,282 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Solomyansky district (25), Pechersky region (23), and Sviatoshynsky district (15).

The death toll in the city stands at 5,131.

Ukraine's health authorities say 535 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 7, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,215,052.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila