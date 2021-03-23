No more than half of seating capacity should be filled.

The city of Kyiv will not halt public surface and underground transport during the ongoing tougher quarantine, but its strict compliance with anti-epidemic standards will be required.

This was announced by First Deputy Chairman of Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk.

The corresponding decision was taken by Kyiv City State Administration's Standing Commission on technology-related and environmental safety and emergencies.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the rules of work for transport in regions designated as the red epidemic zone. The government has authorized the regional commissions on technology-related and environmental safety and emergencies to independently decide on quarantine restrictions for public transport," he said.

Public transportation amid quarantine in Kyiv

Kyiv City State Administration has announced the following requirements:

No more than 50% of seating capacity should be filled;

Anti-epidemic rules, including wearing face masks and social distancing, should be observed.

Reporting by UNIAN