The local authorities will develop additional rules for Orthodox Easter and May holidays.

First Deputy Chairman of Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk says the local authorities hope the capital city will return to the orange quarantine zone by April 30 and there will be no need to extend the lockdown.

"I hope we will be able to reach the indicators within two weeks to return to the orange zone," he told Ukraina 24 TV channel when asked whether the lockdown might be extended after April 30.

According to Povoroznyk, so far there is no increase in new cases in the city, although there are many seriously ill patients at the hospitals. He stressed the situation had stabilized due to the lockdown.

At the same time, he added the local authorities would develop additional rules for Orthodox Easter and May holidays.

"No matter which quarantine zone we will have, we will definitely develop the rules. If we leave the red zone on April 30, we will have to take care of ourselves for a long time so as not to get there again," Povoroznyk said.

Restrictions amid lockdown in Kyiv since March 20:

Cultural institutions (cinemas, theaters, museums, concert venues) are shut down;

Shopping malls are closed, except for smaller retail outlets that are housed in the malls, i.e. grocery stores, pharmacies, pet stores, stores selling hygiene products and household chemicals;

Religious services are not held if the area per person is smaller than 10 m2; and

Mass events (entertainment, sports, cultural ones, advertising, etc.) are banned.

Additionally, since April 5, only passengers with special passes could use public transport, while kindergartens and primary school have been shut down.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila