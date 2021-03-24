Kyiv official explains new requirement to wear face masks outdoors

The restriction has been introduced for streets where social distancing is impossible.

Kyiv Deputy Mayor Volodymyr Bondarenko has explained the new requirement to wear face masks in outdoor public locations. "This restriction has been introduced for streets where social distancing is impossible. That is, when we say that it is impossible to stay at least 1.5 meters from another person, we must wear personal protective equipment," he told Ukraina 24 TV channel. Bondarenko added the Health Ministry explained the relevant requirement to the local authorities on March 24. Read also Kyiv, eight regions to be hardest-hit by COVID-19 – forecast Rules for outdoor public locations On March 23, 2021, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers expanded the list of curbs within the red quarantine zones, obliging citizens to wear face masks in outdoor public locations.

Restrictions will be applied in parks (hydroparks, meadow parks, forest parks, parks of culture and recreation, sports, national, historical ones, etc.).

People should also adhere to the mask rules at historical sites, in the squares, boulevards, streets, roads, beaches, and cemeteries. Reporting by UNIAN

