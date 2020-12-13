The death toll is 1,584 victims now.

Kyiv has reported 1,125 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours as of December 13.

The total number of confirmed cases since the start of the epidemic is 91,138, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Telegram on December 13.

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports almost 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths as of Dec 12

The highest number of new cases was reported in Dniprovsky district (291), Darnytsky district (286), and Desniansky district (136).

Ten people died in the past day, bringing the overall death toll in the city to 1,584 victims.

Some 189 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day, thus the total number of recoveries stood at 28,817.

Coronavirus update on Ukraine

Since the start of the epidemic, 894,215 cases have been recorded in Ukraine. Of them, 9,176 cases were confirmed in the past day as of December 13.

During the day, 2,969 people were hospitalized, 156 coronavirus patients died. Some 7,563 patients recovered.

In the past 24 hours, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,125), as well as Kyiv region (740), Dnipropetrovsk region (709), Odesa region (628), and Zaporizhia region (535).

Author: UNIAN