The effectiveness of the tough quarantine in Kyiv, which ended on January 25, will be analyzed next week.

Head of the Ukrainian State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service's Main Department in the city of Kyiv Oleh Ruban says the capital city will constantly be part of the orange quarantine zone after Ukraine switches to adaptive quarantine.

Speaking on Ukraina 24 TV channel, he said the effectiveness of the [January 2021] tough quarantine in Kyiv would be analyzed in the coming week, based on the latest data.

"We will see the figures in Kyiv. Today we may say the city of Kyiv will constantly stay in the orange zone since it is a megalopolis with many organized teams," Ruban said.

On February 3, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine's government, would decide on re-imposing an adaptive quarantine in the coming days.

Read also Quarantine curbs to continue after April – PM Shmyhal Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine

The adaptive quarantine was first introduced on August 1. Ukrainian regions were split into the red, green, orange zones depending on hospital bed occupancy rates, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the incidence of COVID-19 cases, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differed in each zone. The mildest ones were in the green zone, while the regions included in the red zone had to introduce the toughest restrictive measures.

Author: UNIAN