Kyiv to decide on further COVID-19 lockdown on April 14 / Photo from UNIAN
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko says the local environmental safety and emergencies commission at a Wednesday meeting will consider the completion or possible extension of the ongoing lockdown in the capital city.
"The city's emergency commission will gather for a meeting on Wednesday, April 14, to decide on further steps on quarantine-related curbs in Kyiv," he said at a briefing on Monday, April 12.
According to Klitschko, the municipality will proceed exclusively from the epidemiological situation.
Lockdown in Kyiv
- On April 5, 2021, Kyiv re-introduced a lockdown over the worsened epidemiological situation. Public transport works exclusively for the transportation of workers of critical infrastructure enterprises who should have special passes.
- The restrictions translated into a traffic collapse in the capital. Taxi fares have skyrocketed amid traffic jams.
- The subway schedule has been adjusted over the lockdown.
- Klitschko does not rule the ongoing lockdown in Kyiv may be extended until May 10.