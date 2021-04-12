The municipality will take a decision depending on the epidemiological situation.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko says the local environmental safety and emergencies commission at a Wednesday meeting will consider the completion or possible extension of the ongoing lockdown in the capital city.

"The city's emergency commission will gather for a meeting on Wednesday, April 14, to decide on further steps on quarantine-related curbs in Kyiv," he said at a briefing on Monday, April 12.

Read alsoKyiv mayor Klitschko calls for nationwide lockdownAccording to Klitschko, the municipality will proceed exclusively from the epidemiological situation.

Lockdown in Kyiv

On April 5, 2021, Kyiv re-introduced a lockdown over the worsened epidemiological situation. Public transport works exclusively for the transportation of workers of critical infrastructure enterprises who should have special passes.

The restrictions translated into a traffic collapse in the capital. Taxi fares have skyrocketed amid traffic jams.

The subway schedule has been adjusted over the lockdown.

Klitschko does not rule the ongoing lockdown in Kyiv may be extended until May 10.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila