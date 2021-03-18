The new rules will be in effect for three weeks, until April 9.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has announced the introduction of a tough quarantine over COVID-19 in the capital city from March 20.

"From 00:00 local time on March 20, i.e. on Saturday midnight, Kyiv is introducing tough quarantine restrictions. Because we need to save the health and lives of people," he wrote on Facebook on March 18.

According to Klitschko, the new rules will be in effect for three weeks, until April 9.

Restrictions amid the tough quarantine:

Cultural institutions (cinemas, theaters, museums, concert venues) will be shut down;

Shopping malls will be closed, except for smaller retail outlets that are housed in the malls, i.e. grocery stores, pharmacies, pet stores, stores selling hygiene products and household chemicals;

Religious services shall not be held if the area per person is smaller than 10 m2;

Mass events (entertainment, sports, cultural ones, advertising, etc.) will be banned; and

Spectators will not be allowed to attend sports events.

Catering outlets will work only in takeout or delivery mode.

Gas stations will operate subject to strict regulations, while the cafés at their premises will be shut down.

Beauty salons and gyms will work by individual appointment only.

Kindergartens will be open. Schools will switch to distance learning after the spring vacation.

All state enterprises and organizations, as well as private businesses where possible should switch to remote work, except for critical infrastructure enterprises.

Public transport will operate as usual subject to strict rules for passengers to wear face mask and occupy no more than 50% of the seats.

COVID-19 in Kyiv: Latest developments

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,092 in the past 24 hours as of March 18, 2021.

On March 17, 2021, Klitschko said he had called on the Ukrainian government to step up quarantine curbs in the capital city.

Reporting by UNIAN