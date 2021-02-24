They will use the Oxford/AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine provided by the Health Ministry.

Kyiv Town Hall has announced the launch of a local COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Thursday, February 25.

This was reported on Kyiv City State Administration's website on February 24.

"On February 25, the capital city will start the process of vaccination against COVID-19 with the Oxford/AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine provided by the Health Ministry," the report said.

The local authorities said that one of the first vaccination shots will be given to the head of a department at Kyiv's Oleksandrivska Clinical Hospital.

It became known earlier that Kyiv would receive 42,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine from a wholesale batch that has just arrived in Ukraine.

COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine

On February 22, the Ukrainian Health Ministry registered the Oxford / AstraZeneca (Covishield) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and authorized by the UK, the European Union, and India.

On February 23, the first batch of the Covishield vaccine arrived in Ukraine.

The vaccination campaign in Ukraine was originally expected to start with the use of a vaccine produced by Pfizer/ BioNTech, which Ukraine was supposed to receive during the first wave of distribution under the global COVAX Facility. The supply of 117,000 doses of that vaccine to Ukraine has been booked.

During the first half of the year, Ukraine could receive from 2.2 million to 3.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine as part of COVAX. In addition, the vaccine will be purchased with public funds directly from producers. It is expected that at least 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in Ukraine in February.

On February 24, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The first who got vaccinated was an intensive care physician in the city of Cherkasy.

