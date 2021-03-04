Ruban says almost 60% of the intensive care units in Kyiv are filled.

Head of the Ukrainian State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service's Main Department in the city of Kyiv Oleh Ruban says a recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kyiv has been facilitated by the spread of the infection in families and organized teams.

"Today there are reasons for concern about the spread of the infection in families and organized teams and a delay in seeking medical help by patients with the coronavirus," he told the RBC Ukraine news agency.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Two cases of UK strain officially confirmed in UkraineAccording to Ruban, severe and mild cases are being recorded in Kyiv due to late seeking medical attention.

"Today, almost 60% of the intensive care units in Kyiv are filled, while the loading of hospitals is 30-40%. Therefore, the main advice is that if there are symptoms of the disease, one should immediately consult a doctor," the official added.

More news reports

Reporting by UNIAN