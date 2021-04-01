Lockdown in Kyiv may continue after April 16, official says

A new lockdown in the capital city will be in force from April 5.

Deputy Chairman of Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondryivskyy says a new lockdown, which is to be introduced in the capital city April 5 through April 16, may continue after April 16. "The lockdown may be extended after April 16 since we cannot predict the situation with the case rate. But we hope these three weeks of the [new] quarantine until April 16 will give results and we will have positive dynamics in mid-April, will flatten the curve, and will be able to consider the easing of restrictions," he told Hromadske Radio. Read also Kyiv authorities mulling curfew over COVID spike – source Lockdown in Kyiv: Details The city of Kyiv was included in the red quarantine zone on March 23, although the tough quarantine had been announced by the local authorities since March 20.

The red zone provides for a number of quarantine curbs.

The Cabinet of Ministers authorized the local authorities to independently decide on restrictions for public transport in the red zone regions.

On March 22, 2021, First Deputy Chairman of Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk said the city of Kyiv would not halt public surface and underground transport during the ongoing tough quarantine, but its strict compliance with anti-epidemic standards would be required. In particular, no more than 50% of public transport seating capacity should be filled.

The State Consumer Service said private transportation firms in Kyiv would be checked for compliance with the quarantine rules for a number of passengers in their vehicles.

On March 31, 2021, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced a lockdown in the capital city from April 5 over the spread of COVID-19.

Starting next week, public transport, including the subway, will operate only for employees of critical infrastructure enterprises and they will use special passes. Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila

If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter