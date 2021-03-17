Earlier, Klitschko asked the government to expand quarantine curbs in the orange zone.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko says he has called on the Ukrainian government to step up quarantine curbs in the capital city.

"We are considering various measures, we are proposing, but quarantine curbs shall be introduced exclusively by the government. As of February 17, 2021, the municipalities have no right to step up quarantine curbs on their territory, i.e. this is a decision to be taken by the central government. Therefore, we've appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers for stepping up these restrictions," he told TV Channel Ukraina 24.

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 25 fatalitiesWhen asked when Kyiv might become the red zone if the situation did not improve, Klitschko said: "I think we have several days, at most a week."

