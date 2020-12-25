There were 24 healthcare workers among the newly reported cases.

As many as 1,038 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyiv on December 24.

In the past 24 hours, fourteen patients died, 1,208 recovered, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Telegram on December 25.

The new cases included 568 women aged 18 to 89, some 413 men aged 19 to 90, as well as 31 girls aged 3 months to 17 years and 26 boys aged 11 months to 17 years.

Ninety-one patients were hospitalized on December 24. Others are self-isolating under medical supervision.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 106,078 COVID-19 patients have already been registered in the capital city; 36,969 of them have already recovered. The total death toll is 1,816.

Top districts in Kyiv by number of COVID-19 patients confirmed on Dec 24

Darnytsky district – 293 cases;

Dniprovsky district – 175 cases;

Desniansky district – 115 cases.

According to earlier reports, the number of cases in Kyiv on December 23 exceeded 1,300 people; 23 coronavirus patients died.

Author: UNIAN