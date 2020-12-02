The weekend quarantine was in effect for three weeks.

Head of the Ukrainian State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service's Main Department in the city of Kyiv Oleh Ruban says the weekend quarantine has produced no effective result in fighting the spread of COVID-19 in the capital city.

According to the official, the weekend quarantine was introduced as one of the alternative methods for reducing social activity.

"As of today, it has not shown its effectiveness and feasibility under these conditions. [Weekend] quarantine measures have produced no results. From an epidemiological point of view. Perhaps, there are some other [results]," Ruban told the RBC Ukraine news agency.

He added such restrictions are effective if there is no surge in new COVID-19 cases.

"Today we are seeing a rapid increase in the incidence across Ukraine, in the region [Kyiv]. Therefore, it is ineffective. And there are no such indicators confirming its effectiveness," Ruban said.

Quarantine in Ukraine

On November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to introduce the so-called weekend quarantine starting from November 14.

The government repealed the adaptive quarantine system and imposed a nationwide quarantine with curbs for all territories that were in effect in the previous version of the coronavirus quarantine in zones with the orange risk level.

On November 17, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, did not back a draft resolution recommending that the Ukrainian government soften the restrictions imposed along with the so-called weekend quarantine.

On November 25, the Cabinet admitted a strict quarantine might be introduced for the period of New Year's holidays.

